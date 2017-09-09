Vandals drop to UNLV 44-16

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – A tough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome as Idaho (1-1) lost at home to UNLV (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, 44-16.



UNLV broke things open early in the third quarter, scoring on a 60-yard run by Lexington Thomas to go up 17-3. The Rebels would add another score less than two minutes later, with Thomas rushing in for his second touchdown of the game.



The Vandal offense got moving midway through the third quarter, with Matt Linehan and company putting together an 84-yard touchdown drive. After another long touchdown from Thomas gave UNLV the 34-10 advantage, the Vandals drove right back down the field for another quick score, as Linehan found Reuben Mwehla from four yards out to start the fourth quarter.



UNLV responded immediately, with a 94-yard touchdown to rebuild its lead.



The Rebels scored on their opening drive to take a quick lead. Idaho and UNLV traded field goals in the second to make it 10-3 at the break.



Check back later for more from today's game.



Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho football by following the team on Twitter, @VandalFootball, on Instagram, @VandalsFB, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals Football.



For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com. Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.