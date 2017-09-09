Mariners snap losing streak, beat Angels 4-3

Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer to give Seattle an early lead, Mike Leake overcame first-inning problems to pitch six solid innings, and the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.More >>
Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.More >>
Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels, then lofted a 1-0 pitch into the right-field corner for his ninth home run and second game-winner in as many nightsMore >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston's first hit Tuesday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.More >>
This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.More >>
