EWU soccer beats Gonzaga for 1st time since 2002

By EWU Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team defeated local foe Gonzaga University 2-1 today (Sept. 8). With this win, the Eagles improve their record to 4-3-0 while the Bulldogs suffer their first loss of the season, falling to 4-1-1.

This victory marks the first time Eastern has defeated Gonzaga since 2002 and the first time in program history EWU defeated the Zags in Cheney.

"This is a great result for our kids, they defended extremely well for most of the game," head coach Chad Bodnar said. "I thought we looked good moving forward. We changed our shape a little bit and figured some things out. It is a gritty win for our kids because it was against a team coming in unbeaten."

Eastern had chances to score early on with three corner kicks in the first eight minutes. The Eagles finally connected when Savannah Hoekstra dribbled the ball to the left side of the box and worked her way past the GU defense and into the net in the 14th minute, making the score 1-0 in favor of EWU.

Redshirt senior Delaney Romero took the next shot on goal for Eastern Washington in the 28th minute, but it was saved by Isabel Jones for Gonzaga. Eastern went into halftime up 1-0 while also outshooting GU 9-3.

In the 65th minute, Romero took off down field 35 yards, going one on one with a Bulldog defender before being fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Allison Raniere would take the penalty kick for Eastern and shot the ball into the upper left 90 above the GU keeper, putting Eastern up 2-0.

Gonzaga responded in the 82nd minute with a goal from India Jencks and an assist from Jodi Ulkekul, putting the Zags down only by one goal, 2-1.

The Zags picked up the pace in the game, but Eastern wouldn't let up defensively as senior goalkeeper Emily Busselman had a key save in the 85th minute to keep the Eagles ahead in the game and eventually won the contest 2-1.

With this win, Busselman is now 3-0 on the season and had one save in the game. Jones from Gonzaga takes her first loss of the season after having five saves in the game.

Eastern has outshot all their opponents so far this season, after outshooting the Bulldogs 17-9. Before this game, Gonzaga was averaging 19.2 shots every game.



"Overall, that was a good performance from our kids and I am excited for them," Bodnar said. "We took a little dip on the road and it's always good to dig ourselves out of that. Our kids did a great job today."

Win-Loss Record

Eastern Washington moves to 4-3-0 on the year, while Gonzaga loses their first game of the season and falls 4-1-1. The Zags now lead the overall series 16-4-1 with the series dating back to 1998.

What it Means

This marks the first time Eastern has defeated Gonzaga at home in program history. It is also the first time EWU has won against GU since 2002 and marks the fourth victory against the Bulldogs.

Keys to the Game

Nine student-athletes for the Eagles took a shot, with six of those being on goal.

EWU held Gonzaga to only nine shots in the game, which is the first time that Gonzaga has been outshot this season as the team averages 19.2 a game. Eastern also took nine corners to the Zags' three. Gonzaga had taken more corners than their opponents in every match this season.

The Eagles were aggressive on both sides of the ball with Jenny Chavez, Chloe Williams and Devan Talley lead the team in shots, all taking three.

Top Performers

Savannah Hoekstra put the Eagles in an early lead in the 14th minute after dribbling the ball in the box and sneaking it past the goalkeeper.

Allison Raniere scored on a penalty kick given to the Eagles in the 66th minute after Gonzaga committed a foul in the box. Against GU last year, Raniere also scored a goal against the Bulldogs but the game was called a no contest due to lightning.

Emily Busselman did not allow a goal in the first half and had one save during the 90 minutes. She is now 3-0 for the Eagles while in net.

Besides Busselman, five other Eagles played in the full 90 minutes including Jenny Chavez, M'Kenna Hayes, Grace Klinkenberg, Megan Spataro, and Lexi Klinkenberg.

Notables

The Eagles outshot Gonzaga 19-7. EWU has now outshot every opponent so far this season.



This win pushes head coach Chad Bodnar's career home record to 21-6-5 since he took over in 2014.

Junior Allison Raniere scored her sixth career goal and 21st career point, putting her tied for 10th for most all-time points. Her sixth goal also ties her for 14th overall for most goals scored.

Bodnar Bites

On keeping Gonzaga scoreless for a long period of the game: I think it came down to our huge save from our keeper in the end. We wore down a little bit towards the end and Gonzaga started to find the edges a little bit more. I would like to see us come out and play a little higher up on the field with a lead because we have a habit of doing that.



On playing CSUN next: This is a tough weekend for us. CSUN is another good team coming in and they have good results from this year against nationally ranked opponents. But we are going to keep building, we want to continually get better as the year goes on. I thought today we took some strides organizationally in how we played and we just want to continue building upon that.

What's Next

The Eagles play host to California State Northridge this Sunday, Sept. 10. The game is set to start at 11:30 a.m. on the EWU Soccer Field. This marks the second of seven straight home games for Eastern. All contests are complimentary and open to the public.

