Indians season ends after 2-1 loss to Canadians

By Spokane Indians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Brock Lundquist homered and had two hits as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 2-1 on Thursday.

Orlando Pascual got Melvin Novoa to ground out with runners on first and second to end the game for his seventh save of the season.

Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.

After Vancouver added a run in the fourth on a home run by Lundquist, the Indians cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Kole Enright hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez.

Justin Dillon (3-1) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Cole Ragans (3-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Vancouver improved to 11-3 against Spokane this season.

