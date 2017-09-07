Chiefs sign goaltender Campbell Arnold - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs sign goaltender Campbell Arnold

Arnold was the Chiefs’ second round (28th overall) pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. Photo: Spokane Chiefs/ Larry Brunt Arnold was the Chiefs’ second round (28th overall) pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. Photo: Spokane Chiefs/ Larry Brunt

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on September 6 that 2002-born goaltender Campbell Arnold has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Arnold was the Chiefs’ second round (28th overall) pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

“We were very excited to select Campbell in the bantam draft this summer and he continued to impress at training camp last month,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “He is a very promising, talented young goaltender and an exceptional young man. We’re thrilled that he has signed and officially joined the Chiefs organization.”

“I just really believe Spokane is the place for me,” said Arnold. “The fans are amazing, coaching staff was incredible, the guys were awesome… everyone cared. It felt like a home away from home (at training camp).”

The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.

