Chiefs sign goaltender Campbell Arnold

The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.More >>
In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.More >>
Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels, then lofted a 1-0 pitch into the right-field corner for his ninth home run and second game-winner in as many nightsMore >>
Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels, then lofted a 1-0 pitch into the right-field corner for his ninth home run and second game-winner in as many nightsMore >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston's first hit Tuesday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.More >>
Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston's first hit Tuesday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.More >>
This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.More >>
This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Alex Bregman had a tiebreaking two-run double in Houston's four-run seventh inning and Dallas Keuchel pitched effectively into the eighth to lead the Astros to their fifth straight win, 6-2 over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.More >>
Alex Bregman had a tiebreaking two-run double in Houston's four-run seventh inning and Dallas Keuchel pitched effectively into the eighth to lead the Astros to their fifth straight win, 6-2 over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Offense was on display in full force on Sunday afternoon at Spokane Arena as Team White piled on seven goals in a 7-4 win over Team Red in the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Red-White Game capping their 2017 Training Camp.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Offense was on display in full force on Sunday afternoon at Spokane Arena as Team White piled on seven goals in a 7-4 win over Team Red in the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Red-White Game capping their 2017 Training Camp.More >>
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.More >>
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Yamamoto, picked 22nd overall, appeared in 65 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Spokane Chiefs last season, posting 99 points (42G, 57A), 46 penalty minutes and a plus 14 rating. He was also named to the 2016-17 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>