Chiefs sign goaltender Campbell Arnold

A new lottery game featuring the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots has gone on sale in New Hampshire.

A slimmer, trimmer-looking Alex Ovechkin is back on the ice for summer workouts more than two weeks before the start of training camp.

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel is focused on taking on a larger leadership role, and not concerning himself with contract talks.

The Latest: NFL reschedules Tampa Bay at Miami game for Nov. 19, moving it from Week 1 because of Hurricane Irma concerns.

The Latest: USF wants to play fast at UConn on Saturday

The NHL and NHL Players' Association have unveiled a "Declaration of Principles" to guide hockey culture across various levels of the sport.

No. 16 Miami's game at Arkansas State has been cancelled over concerns about Hurricane Irma.

Arnold was the Chiefs’ second round (28th overall) pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. Photo: Spokane Chiefs/ Larry Brunt

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on September 6 that 2002-born goaltender Campbell Arnold has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Arnold was the Chiefs’ second round (28th overall) pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

“We were very excited to select Campbell in the bantam draft this summer and he continued to impress at training camp last month,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “He is a very promising, talented young goaltender and an exceptional young man. We’re thrilled that he has signed and officially joined the Chiefs organization.”

“I just really believe Spokane is the place for me,” said Arnold. “The fans are amazing, coaching staff was incredible, the guys were awesome… everyone cared. It felt like a home away from home (at training camp).”

The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.