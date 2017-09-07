Ban placed on open flames for all tailgating and pregame festivi - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Ban placed on open flames for all tailgating and pregame festivities for Vandals football game

Dry conditions and heightened fire concerns cause for ban. Dry conditions and heightened fire concerns cause for ban.
By Idaho Athletics
MOSCOW, Idaho— Due to dry conditions and heightened fire concerns, a ban on open flames has been announced by the Moscow Fire Department and University of Idaho Safety and Security Division. This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.
 
Moscow and the UI campus are under Stage II Fire Restrictions based on Idaho Department of Lands information and concern generated by recent local fires. Please find below a list of restrictions, as well as approved food-preparation activities.
 
Stage II restrictions consist of the following:
·         No open fire, camp fire or stove fire.
·         No fire pits.
·         No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or designated smoking area, with minimum 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. As a reminder, smoking is prohibited as UI is a tobacco-free campus.
·         No operation of a motorized vehicle off designated roads or trails.
 
The following activities are approved:
·         Using a fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels.
·         Gas grills are approved if not located in areas of flammable materials (e.g. grass areas).
 
“We understand this can be disappointing for some guests,” said Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson. “However, our concerns are for individual safety and mitigating problems to the best of our ability. We will continue to monitor and evaluate for each event moving forward.”

