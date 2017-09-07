Ban placed on open flames for all tailgating and pregame festivities for Vandals football game

This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
In what will be the 50th game on the famed red turf of Roos Field, kickoff is 1:05 p.m. in a game televised live by SWXMore >>
In what will be the 50th game on the famed red turf of Roos Field, kickoff is 1:05 p.m. in a game televised live by SWXMore >>
The Zags were supposed to play the Huskies in Spokane, but poor air quality made the move to Seattle necessary.More >>
The Zags were supposed to play the Huskies in Spokane, but poor air quality made the move to Seattle necessary.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Spokane will host Eastern Washington football's first home game against North Dakota State as a part of their inaugural "Born Great" campaign.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Spokane will host Eastern Washington football's first home game against North Dakota State as a part of their inaugural "Born Great" campaign.More >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Check out this week's top plays from the gridiron and soccer pitch!More >>
Check out this week's top plays from the gridiron and soccer pitch!More >>
Last year it was a 93 yard return from Sam Sparks that saved the Battlin' Bears win. This year, it only took Sparks 86 yards.More >>
Last year it was a 93 yard return from Sam Sparks that saved the Battlin' Bears win. This year, it only took Sparks 86 yards.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdowns passing record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.More >>
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdowns passing record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Mata'afa, a native of Lahaina, Hawaii, earned All-Pac-12 second team honors last season after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks.More >>
Mata'afa, a native of Lahaina, Hawaii, earned All-Pac-12 second team honors last season after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks.More >>
The Washington State football team will begin the season with a No. 24 ranking in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll, released Monday. The Cougars' are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and it marks the third time in the history of the Associated Press poll.More >>
The Washington State football team will begin the season with a No. 24 ranking in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll, released Monday. The Cougars' are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and it marks the third time in the history of the Associated Press poll.More >>
Falk, a redshirt-senior, was also finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes.More >>
Falk, a redshirt-senior, was also finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes.More >>
Wiley (6’8”, 213) appeared in 34 games for Eastern Washington University last season (2016-17), recording averages of 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.3 percent (265-of-412) from the field. He was named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player and earned first team honors.More >>
Wiley (6’8”, 213) appeared in 34 games for Eastern Washington University last season (2016-17), recording averages of 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.3 percent (265-of-412) from the field. He was named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player and earned first team honors.More >>
The winner of the 2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14, 2017. Five finalists will be unveiled on November 30.More >>
The winner of the 2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14, 2017. Five finalists will be unveiled on November 30.More >>
"To sniff the playoff, the Cougars will have to at least split matchups with USC (Sept. 29) at home and at Washington (Nov. 25), then win the Pac-12 title game. Before that they’ll face trips to Oregon (Oct. 7) and Utah (Nov. 11) and host Stanford (Nov. 4)."More >>
"To sniff the playoff, the Cougars will have to at least split matchups with USC (Sept. 29) at home and at Washington (Nov. 25), then win the Pac-12 title game. Before that they’ll face trips to Oregon (Oct. 7) and Utah (Nov. 11) and host Stanford (Nov. 4)."More >>