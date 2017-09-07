Indians drop Game 1 of NWL Playoffs to Canadians

Game 2 will be played tomorrow in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Logan Warmoth hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 2-1 win over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday.

William Ouellette allowed a run, but got Matt Whatley to ground out with runners on first and second to end the game for his 14th save of the season.

The home run by Warmoth scored Brandon Polizzi to break a scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.

Travis Bergen (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joseph Kuzia (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Vancouver improved to 10-3 against Spokane this season.