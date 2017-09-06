Seahawks name team captains for 2017

By Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks players voted on captains for the 2017 season this week, electing quarterback Russell Wilson on offense, strong safety Kam Chancellor and linebacker Bobby Wagner as co-captains on defense, and punter Jon Ryan on special teams.

Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year with cornerback DeShawn Shead, who starts the year on the physically unable to perform list, keeping him out for at least the first six games.

“It’s a fantastic group of guys, and three of those guys are recognized again from last year," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. "The players vote on that and I think again they’ve recognized the guys that really do everything that we want them to. There’s other guys in our program too that demonstrate tremendous leadership, and the votes had to go somewhere."

Chancellor and Wagner share the honor for the first time in their respective careers. Chancellor, a first-time captain in 2014, was one of Seattle’s four captains last year, making 2017 his third campaign with a ‘C’ on his chest. Wagner, meanwhile, was named captain for the first time in 2015, marking this season as his second stint as one of the team’s primary leaders.

“I think Bobby Wagner adding to that group is a fantastic acknowledgment by the players," Carroll said. "He’s a great team member, he’s a tremendous performer, he is just rock solid day-in and day-out, standing for what we’re all about and demonstrating it every day forever. He’s just awesome. So to add to it with Kam and with Russ and with Jon, I think that’s a big statement for one, but I think it’s a really accurate, correct evaluation by our team."

Here’s a look back at who’s been voted team captains in the Seahawks' eight seasons under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider: Read