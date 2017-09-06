No. 22 Bulldogs prepare for instate matches

By Gonzaga Athletics

No. 22 Gonzaga (3-0-0) at No. 16 Washington (2-1-0)

THURSDAY, SEP. 7 | 4 P.M. | SEATTLE, WASH. | HUSKY SOCCER STADIUM

LIVE STATS | LIVE VIDEO TBD (CHECK GOZAGS.COM)

No. 22 Gonzaga (3-0-0) vs. Seattle U (2-1-0)

SUNDAY, SEP. 10 | 1 P.M. | SPOKANE, WASH. | LUGER FIELD

LIVE STATS | LIVE VIDEO

RANKED, AGAIN:

- The Zags are ranked no. 22 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Poll.

- The Bulldogs were ranked No. 20 last season on September 13, their first top-25 ranking in the NCAA Poll since 2007.

- The Bulldogs have never been nationally ranked in back-to-back mid-season polls in program history.

BEST START SINCE 2003:

- The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2003, when they also started 3-0.

- In the fourth match that season they lost 2-4 to Oregon State.

- The best start in school history came in 1980 when they started 8-0.

SERIES HISTORY:

- The Zags were supposed to play the Huskies in Spokane, but poor air quality made the move to Seattle necessary.

- The lone win against UW came in 2007, 2-1, in Spokane, as the series stands at 1-27-1. In that match, Washington scored a goal two minutes in for the early lead. After that, GU’s George Josten scored on an assist from John Palladino. The game-winner came with 16 minutes left in regulation, when Ben Funkhouser beat two defenders after being setup by Tye Perdido.

- The Zags are 9-11 all-time against Seattle U and 4-3 in Spokane. The Zags won 4-2 in Spokane last season with Graison Le, Denis Kalamar, Colton Cavey, and Jakob Granlund all posting goals over the No. 16 Redhawks.

SCOUTING THE HUSKIES AND REDHAWKS:

- Washington was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 and Handwalla Bwana and Kyle Coffee were selected All-Pac-12.

- Seattle U was picked to finished third in the Western Athletic Conference and Nathan Aune is the WAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, as he and Sergio Rivas were selected to the All-WAC Preseason Team.

INSTATE WEEK:

- The Zags have played Washington and Seattle U every season for the past eight seasons.

- They have played them back-to-back twice in that stretch, 2012 and 2015.

- GU has faced them both at home in the same season only once in program history, 2013.

I’LL BE HOME FOR SEPTEMBER:

- The Bulldogs will play seven home matches in the month of September. Two will come against opponents currently ranked in the United Soccer Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.

- That is the most home matches in September since 1987, but they only played one school outside the state that month.