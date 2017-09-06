Mariners fall back to .500 after 3-1 loss to Astros - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners fall back to .500 after 3-1 loss to Astros

Mariners give up just 2 hits in the loss. Mariners give up just 2 hits in the loss.

SEATTLE (AP) - Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston's first hit Tuesday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
    
With all the attention on Verlander's first game for a team other than the Detroit Tigers, it was another deadline acquisition that proved the difference for Houston. Maybin was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 31 and hit his second home run since joining the Astros to snap a 1-all tie.
    
Seattle starter Ariel Miranda threw 112 pitches over six hitless innings that included six walks - three of which led to Houston's first run in the third on Alex Bregman's sacrifice fly.
    
James Pazos (4-5) relieved in the seventh and walked Brian McCann with one out. Pazos was replaced by Emilio Pagan, who left a 3-2 pitch in the middle of the plate and Maybin hit his eighth homer of the season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners fall back to .500 after 3-1 loss to Astros

    Mariners fall back to .500 after 3-1 loss to Astros

    Mariners give up just 2 hits in the loss.Mariners give up just 2 hits in the loss.

    Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston's first hit Tuesday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

    More >>

    Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston's first hit Tuesday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

    More >>

  • Robinson Cano nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

    Robinson Cano nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

    Photo: Twitter/ @MarinersPhoto: Twitter/ @Mariners

    This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.

    More >>

    This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.

    More >>

  • Hazardous air quality postpones Game one of NWL Playoffs

    Hazardous air quality postpones Game one of NWL Playoffs

    Game one is now scheduled for Wednesday in Vancouver. Photo: Spokane IndiansGame one is now scheduled for Wednesday in Vancouver. Photo: Spokane Indians

    Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.

    More >>

    Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.