Boys & Girls Club promotes "Born Great" campaign with EWU

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Every "Born Great" Fan pack purchased at the game ensures a child can attend the Club for an entire year.

The Boys & Girls Club of Spokane will sponsor Eastern Washington football's first home game against North Dakota State as a part of their inaugural "Born Great" campaign. The "Born Great" campaign is centered around giving kids a brighter future and introducing them to higher education.

The Boys & Girls Club is a partner of Eastern Washington University and nearly half of the Eagles' football team attended a club in their hometowns. In addition, Eagles' men's basketball coach Shantay Legans was a part of the Club when he was a kid. Two weeks ago, the Boys & Girls Club had "EWU Kid Day", where 40 kids toured Eastern Washington's campus and also had the opportunity to train with the football team.

On Saturday, the Boys & Girls Club - partnered with Numerica Credit Union - will be featured as a part of Numerica's Touchdown for a Cause Organization. They'll show Kid Day highlights on the big screen throughout the game, and 50 Club kids and family members will be at the Inferno cheering on the Eagles as they take on the Bison. During game day, Gus Johnson Ford will be hosting a "Perfect Punt" contest, where kids will have an opportunity to win 15-thousand dollars. If they're successful, Gus Johnson Ford will match the 15-thousand dollars and give it to the Clubs.

Every "Born Great" Fan pack purchased at the game ensures a child can attend the Club for an entire year. The Eagles will take on the Bison Saturday, Sep. 9 at 1:05 p.m. You can watch the game live on SWX.

