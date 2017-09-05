Boys & Girls Club promotes "Born Great" campaign with EWU

The Boys & Girls Club of Spokane will host Eastern Washington football's first home game against North Dakota State as a part of their inaugural "Born Great" campaign.More >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Check out this week's top plays from the gridiron and soccer pitch!More >>
Last year it was a 93 yard return from Sam Sparks that saved the Battlin' Bears win. This year, it only took Sparks 86 yards.More >>
For the second straight game, a late goal for the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team was not enough as the Yellowjackets fell to Drury University 2-1 Sunday at Foster Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska Kearney.More >>
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdowns passing record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Spokane will host Eastern Washington football's first home game against North Dakota State as a part of their inaugural "Born Great" campaign.More >>
Texas Tech scored touchdowns on seven-straight possessions and rolled past Eastern Washington University 56-10 Saturday (Sept. 2) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, in the season-opener for both teams.More >>
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.More >>
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.More >>
Opening weekend was successful for the Eagles as they defeated Omaha 5-1 last Friday (Aug. 18) and shutout South Dakota 1-0 the following Sunday (Aug. 20) to open the season 2-0-0.More >>
There were only compliments being passed around after Eastern Washington University defensive units held EWU's vaunted offense without a touchdown in EWU's 72-play scrimmage Saturday at Roos Field.More >>
Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.More >>
The Eagles will wrap-up practices on the grass fields on Wednesday, then move to Roos Field for practices on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Eagles will have its most important scrimmage at the "Inferno."More >>
