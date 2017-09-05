Robinson Cano nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Alex Bregman had a tiebreaking two-run double in Houston's four-run seventh inning and Dallas Keuchel pitched effectively into the eighth to lead the Astros to their fifth straight win, 6-2 over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.More >>
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.More >>
At this point of the season, the Seattle Mariners will take wins any way they can to stay in the AL wild-card race.More >>
Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.More >>
Mike Leake overcame a shaky beginning to throw seven innings in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.More >>
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.More >>
