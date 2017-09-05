Robinson Cano nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

By Seattle Mariners SEATTLE -- Robinson Cano, who has made significant efforts to help underprivileged children in both the United States and his native Dominican Republic, was named the Mariners' nominee for the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award on Tuesday. This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Cano established the RC22 Foundation in 2011 to focus his efforts on youth development and community healthcare in the Dominican, and since signing with the Mariners, he has added support for Seattle area charities and causes such as Seattle Children's Hospital, Odessa Brown Clinic, City Year Seattle and the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County.

In 2015, Cano's RC22 Foundation opened a Montessori school in his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris in partnership with the Dominican Republic Education and Mentoring (DREAM) Project. The school provides high quality early childhood education for students ages 3-6 from an impoverished community.

The school also provides parenting programs and educational and vocational opportunities for community members. Since the school opened, 221 children have enrolled and 110 have graduated. Plans are underway to expand to serve other age groups.

The RC22 Foundation has also provided holiday gifts, educational tablets, bicycles and athletic equipment to thousands of children in the Dominican Republic, including the donation of more than 2,500 complete uniforms and baseball cleats to high-need youth baseball leagues.

The final Roberto Clemente Award winner will be selected by a blue-ribbon panel that includes Commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS) and MLB Advanced Media, as well as Vera Clemente, the late Roberto's wife.

Fans will also have the chance to participate in the selection process by voting from Oct. 2-6.

Three Mariners have won the Clemente Award -- Harold Reynolds in 1991, Jamie Moyer in 2003 and Edgar Martinez in '04. Last year's winner was Curtis Granderson of the Mets.

More information on the award can be found at MLB.com/clemente.