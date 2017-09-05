Hazardous air quality postpones Game one of NWL Playoffs - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Hazardous air quality postpones Game one of NWL Playoffs

Game one is now scheduled for Wednesday in Vancouver. Photo: Spokane Indians Game one is now scheduled for Wednesday in Vancouver. Photo: Spokane Indians

By Spokane Indians
Spokane, WASH. - Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium.

Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM. Although the game will be on the road, the Indians will still be acting as the home team and will have last at-bats. 

Games two and three of the series will also be in Vancouver. Game two will be Thursday, September 7th at 7:05 PM and game three (if necessary) is set for Friday, September 8th with a time to be determined.

  Robinson Cano nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

    Robinson Cano nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

    Photo: Twitter/ @Mariners

    This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.

    This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.

