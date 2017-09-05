Hazardous air quality postpones Game one of NWL Playoffs

This is the second straight year that Cano has been Seattle's representative for the award, which is the annual recognition of a player who best represents the game of baseball.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Alex Bregman had a tiebreaking two-run double in Houston's four-run seventh inning and Dallas Keuchel pitched effectively into the eighth to lead the Astros to their fifth straight win, 6-2 over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.More >>
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.More >>
At this point of the season, the Seattle Mariners will take wins any way they can to stay in the AL wild-card race.More >>
Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.More >>
Mike Leake overcame a shaky beginning to throw seven innings in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.More >>
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.More >>
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Robbie Podorsky. The Dust Devils then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, while Josh Magee scored on a wild pitch in the ninthMore >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
