Press Pass Pullman: Week One

Posted:
by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
It might be the season premiere of Press Pass Pullman, but Mike Leach is already in mid-season form. This week, after talking about his team's win over Montana State, Coach Leach theorizes about Bigfoot, aliens, and galaxies that are far, far away. He also demonstrates how simple it is to throw a proper shovel pass and talks about a few Texas Tech quarterbacks who struggled to do so.

    Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdowns passing record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

    Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdowns passing record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

    Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.

    Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.

