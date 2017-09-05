Press Pass Pullman: Week One

It might be the season premiere of Press Pass Pullman, but Mike Leach is already in mid-season form. This week, after talking about his team's win over Montana State, Coach Leach theorizes about Bigfoot, aliens, and galaxies that are far, far away. He also demonstrates how simple it is to throw a proper shovel pass and talks about a few Texas Tech quarterbacks who struggled to do so.

