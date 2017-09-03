Phillips Ks 12 as Indians win crucial game over Everett

Spokane, WASH. - Halloween Night presented by HOT 96.9, 92.9 ZZU, and Coeur d'Alene Press brought plenty of tricks and treats to Avista Stadium on Saturday night. Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.

The Indians trailed the AquaSox 1-0 early on but bounced back to take the lead in the third inning. With two on and no out, Spokane's RBI leader Miguel Aparicio drove in Nick Kaye for the team's first run of the game. Two batters later, Matt Whatley connected on his second double of the game to score Aparicio and give the Indians a 2-1 lead.

Spokane snagged what proved to be a gigantic insurance run in the fourth inning. With Curtis Terry on third and two outs, Everett pitcher Jose Santiago threw a wild pitch that allowed Terry to easily score. The Indians' third run of the game proved to be the game-winner with a 3-2 final score.

Tyler Phillips had arguably his best start of his sophomore season with the Indians. His 12 strikeouts on the night is a new career-high and a single-game best by any Indians pitcher this season. The previous high was 10 strikeouts by both Cole Ragans and Hever Bueno. Phillips only made two mistakes on the night, both of which went for solo home runs. The right-hander out of New Jersey didn't walk a batter over seven innings of work to pick up his fourth win of the year.

2016 2nd round pick Alex Speas closed the door on the AquaSox over the final two innings. Speas' fastball reached 99 miles per hour on the gun as he struck out four batters with no runs to earn his first save of the season.

With the win, Spokane maintains a one game lead in the NWL North Division. Vancouver defeated Tri-City 2-0 on Saturday, putting the Canadians just a game back of the Indians and the Dust Devils two games back.

With just one game left in the regular season, a Spokane win on Sunday will give the Indians the Second Half North Division Championship and a playoff berth. If Spokane loses on Sunday things get a little more interesting. The Indians can still win the division if they lose on Sunday and Tri-City defeats Vancouver. However, if Spokane loses and Vancouver wins, then the Canadians will win the North Division for the second half of the season. Since Vancouver won the first half as well, Tri-City would get the second playoff berth because of tie-breakers.

Come see the Spokane Indians try to lock up the division and playoff spot on Sunday for Season Finale Fireworks. Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2017 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA.