Spokane falls to Everett in extras 5-4

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

Greifer Andrade scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Jansiel Rivera and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Spokane had a runner on first in the bottom of the 12th, but Curtis Terry flew out to end the game.

Everett starter Clay Chandler allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked two. David Ellingson (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Samir Vivas (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Eugene Helder doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases in the win.