Spokane falls to Everett in extras 5-4

Mike Leake overcame a shaky beginning to throw seven innings in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.More >>
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.More >>
Davis completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards, while Boykin went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Boykin was also intercepted twice and narrowly missed a third, and his 34-yard scoring pass to Rodney Smith came after defensive back Dexter McDonald tripped and fell in coverage.More >>
It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.More >>
The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history.More >>
Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats. After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.More >>
The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago. Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself. Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.More >>
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Robbie Podorsky. The Dust Devils then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, while Josh Magee scored on a wild pitch in the ninthMore >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
