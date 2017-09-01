Seahawks wrap up preseason with 17-13 win over Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Austin Davis threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Oakland Raiders 17-13 in a preseason game Thursday night.



The Seahawks trailed 13-10 following Giorgio Tavecchio's 28-yard field goal with 3:46 left before Davis engineered a seven-play, 75-yard drive in 2:36 that likely gave him the edge over Trevone Boykin for the backup job behind Russell Wilson.



Davis completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards, while Boykin went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Boykin was also intercepted twice and narrowly missed a third, and his 34-yard scoring pass to Rodney Smith came after defensive back Dexter McDonald tripped and fell in coverage.



Seattle finished 4-0 in the preseason; the Raiders went winless for only the third time in franchise history.



The Raiders likely also cleared up their backup quarterback spot.



EJ Manuel completed 8 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown while appearing to gain the upper hand in the battle with Connor Cook behind Derek Carr. Cook, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, went 6 for 16 for 71 yards and was intercepted on Oakland's final possession.



As expected, the game was basically a matchup of backups.



Seattle sat out 18 starters, including Pro Bowl defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, Wilson, and cornerback Richard Sherman. The Raiders held out their entire starting offense and defense.



Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was also notably absent in what may have been his final game with the Seahawks after rumors earlier this week Seattle is attempting to trade the veteran.



NOT VERY SHARP



Seattle drew nine penalties for 122 yards. Three of the penalties were personal fouls and two were for defensive pass interference.



Oakland had seven penalties for 60 yards.



SITTING OUT THE ANTHEM



Like they have done throughout the preseason, both Bennett and Marshawn Lynch sat during the playing of the national anthem before the game. Bennett sat on a bench on the Seattle sideline while center Justin Britt stood beside Bennett with his hand on his teammate's shoulder. Britt did the same thing twice before. Lynch sat in front of a row of coolers on the Raiders sideline in the same fashion he has every game during the preseason.



NO CONLEY



Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley suited up but did not play. Conley missed all of training camp with a shin injury and was activated off the PUP list earlier this week.



INJURED SEAHAWK



Second-year Seattle cornerback DeAndre Elliott suffered what appeared to be a serious right leg injury midway through the second quarter. Players from both teams came out to check on Elliott and the entire Seahawks squad surrounded him as he was loaded onto a cart. Elliott raised his right hand in a thumbs-up sign while being driven away.



UP NEXT



Seahawks: Open the season at Green Bay on Sept. 10.



Raiders: Begin the season at Tennessee on Sept. 10.