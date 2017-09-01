Vandals win season opener over Sacramento State 28-6 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vandals win season opener over Sacramento State 28-6

By Idaho Athletics
MOSCOW, Idaho- University of Idaho football defeated Sacramento State 28-6 Thursday, at the Kibbie Dome in the season opener for both teams. The Vandals (1-0) have won six consecutive games, their longest streak since 1997.
 
Aaron Duckworth rushed for a career-high 142 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Duckworth also hauled in a 49-yard pass in the second quarter. The catch and run sparked Idaho’s first scoring drive, putting the Vandals on top 7-3 and seizing the lead for good.
 
Matt Linehan threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Linehan moved up to No. 5 on the Sun Belt Conference career passing yards list.
 
After neither team scored in the first quarter, Sacramento State (0-1) converted a 52-yard field goal less than a minute into the second period. The Vandals scored two touchdowns before the Hornets added another field goal with two seconds left in the half as Idaho took a 14-6 advantage into the locker room.
 
The Vandals scored a rushing touchdown in each of the final two quarters. Defensive lineman D.J. Henderson plowed into the end zone from the one-yard line in the third quarter. Duckworth polished off his career day with the game’s final score.
 
Idaho hosts UNLV next Saturday (Sept. 9), at the Kibbie Dome. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. PT.

