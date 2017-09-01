Vandals win season opener over Sacramento State 28-6

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- University of Idaho football defeated Sacramento State 28-6 Thursday, at the Kibbie Dome in the season opener for both teams. The Vandals (1-0) have won six consecutive games, their longest streak since 1997.

Aaron Duckworth rushed for a career-high 142 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Duckworth also hauled in a 49-yard pass in the second quarter. The catch and run sparked Idaho’s first scoring drive, putting the Vandals on top 7-3 and seizing the lead for good.

Matt Linehan threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Linehan moved up to No. 5 on the Sun Belt Conference career passing yards list.

After neither team scored in the first quarter, Sacramento State (0-1) converted a 52-yard field goal less than a minute into the second period. The Vandals scored two touchdowns before the Hornets added another field goal with two seconds left in the half as Idaho took a 14-6 advantage into the locker room.

The Vandals scored a rushing touchdown in each of the final two quarters. Defensive lineman D.J. Henderson plowed into the end zone from the one-yard line in the third quarter. Duckworth polished off his career day with the game’s final score.