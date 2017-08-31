No. 8 UW opens 2017 season on road at Rutgers

University of Idaho football defeated Sacramento State 28-6 Thursday, at the Kibbie Dome in the season opener for both teams.More >>
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.More >>
Gonzaga has seen plenty of success in home tournaments, going 11-4 in such matches over the last four years, claiming two tournament titles in the last three years.More >>
After a close 16-14 victory in their season opener against the College of Idaho, the Montana Western Bulldogs are 1-0. While the Bulldogs are happy with the end result, they were anything but when it came to their offensive struggles.More >>
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.More >>
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.More >>
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.More >>
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>
The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests.More >>
Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.More >>
Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.More >>
Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.More >>
