Zags host Gonzaga Invitational this weekend

Arizona State, Nevada, and Portland State in town for home tournament. Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Arizona State vs. Nevada; 11:00 a.m. Sept. 1

Nevada vs. Portland State; 5:00 p.m. Sept. 1

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State; 7:00 p.m. Sept. 1

Gonzaga vs. Nevada; 11:00 a.m. Sept. 2

Portland State vs. Arizona State; 1:00 p.m. Sept. 2

Gonzaga vs. Portland State; 7:00 p.m. Sept. 2


LAST WEEKEND:

  • The Zags opened 2017 at the Montana State Bobcat Classic in Bozeman, Mont.
  • They went 0-3 in the tournament, falling to Illinois, Air Force, and Montana State.
  • That Montana State contest went five sets with GU coming back from a 22-18 deficit in the fourth to force a fifth set...six Zags set career highs in at least one category during that match.
  • Redshirt junior Kaylie Loewen, playing her first matches in over a year after redshirting last season, earned a spot on the All-Tournament team after leading the team with 38 kills, 11 blocks, and a .275 attack percentage...Loewen equaled a career high with 12 kills Aug. 25 against Air Force before breaking that with 20 against the Bobcats.

MARTIN CENTRE PARKING AND ACCESS:

  • Due to the construction of the Volkar Center, access to the Martin Centre for volleyball matches will be impacted this season.
  • Please access the facility through the north entrance on the second or third floor and proceed down the elevator or stairs to the first floor.
  • The recommended parking location is the BARC parking garage on the corner of Hamilton and Boone to the northeast of the Hemmingson Center...parking is free inside the BARC.
  • The north side of the Martin Centre faces the Hemmingson Center and Mulligan Field.

ALL ABOUT THOSE HOME TOURNAMENTS:

  • Gonzaga has seen plenty of success in home tournaments, going 11-4 in such matches over the last four years...they went 2-1 in 2012, 2013, and in both home tournaments of 2015...the Zags were a perfect 3-0 at the 2014 Gonzaga Invitational.
  • They’ve claimed two tournament titles in the last three years, winning the Gonzaga Invitational in both 2014 and 2015...in 2014, they beat Grand Canyon, Canisius and Montana State for the trophy...they followed up with 3-0 wins against Wyoming and Montana a year later en route to the 2015 title.
  • The Bulldogs did not host a tournament in 2016.

WORKING FROM THE MIDDLE OUT:

  • Gonzaga’s leading two attackers come from the middle position as MB/OH Kaylie Loewen tallied 38 kills and MB Alyse Whitaker 25 last weekend.
  • When combined with MB Payton Mack’s seven, the Zag middles have combined for 70 kills, more than half of the team’s total (131; 53.4%).
  • Those three have taken 162 total swings, 41.5% of the team’s 390.

LET THERE BE (MOVING) LIGHTS!:

  • The Gonzaga Invitational will mark the debut of a new videoboard inside the Martin Centre...it is hung on the east wall by the Zags’ first-set bench.
  • The 12-foot by 9-foot videoboard will expand capabilities for delivering high-quality content throughout the match.
  • This is part of a larger project to install new or updated videoboards in Gonzaga’s soccer, volleyball, baseball, and basketball facilities...the campaign was funded entirely by private donations.

SCOUTING THE FIELD:

  • Arizona State went undefeated at their own Sun Devil Volleyball Classic last weekend, beating Weber State, North Dakota State, and Boise State...the Sun Devils did not drop a set.
  • Offensively, Olouma Okaro led the team with 44 kills, 4.89 per set...Ivana Jeremic added 33 and Griere Hughes 28...Shelbie Dobmeier is the team’s setter, dishing out 116 assists last weekend.
  • Halle Harker has done most of the work defensively, digging up 6.78 attacks per frame, but four other players are averaging at least 3.00 digs per set as well...at the net, Jeremic has stopped seven attacks while both Okaro and Carmen Unzue have six blocks.
  • Nevada is 2-1, most recently beating San Francisco in four sets at home on Tuesday...over the weekend, they played the Dons in San Francisco, losing in three, and then beat Utah Valley a day later.
  • Five players have landed at least 25 kills for the Wolf Pack, topped by Shayla Hoeft with 36 (3.27 per set)...Dalyn Burns runs the offense and averages 11.55 assists a frame, 26th-most in the nation.
  • Camille Davey leads the defense with 46 digs, 4.18 a frame, and Kayla Afoa isn’t too far back at 3.88...Hoeft tops the blocking efforts with 11, while Peighton De Von has nine and Sam Hayward seven.
  • Portland State went 2-1 at the Aztec Invitational last weekend in San Diego...they left Southern California with wins over CSUN and Eastern Kentucky while falling to host San Diego State 3-0.
  • Caitlin Bettenay topped the squad with 35 kills, 3.50 per set...Katy Wilson provided 21, and Sarah Brennan 19...Erin Clark assisted 89 of the Vikings’ 119 kills, averaging nearly nine a frame.
  • Tasha Bojanic tops the squad with 3.29 digs a frame, and four other players are contributing at least 2.00 digs per set...Mikaelyn Sych was a force at the net in San Diego, posting 18 total blocks, 1.80 pet set.

LAST MATCH’S STARTING LINEUP:

Pos. No. Name Yr. Notable
OPP 2 Jenna Kuehn So. Career highs in assists (29), blocks (5), and kills (4) last Saturday.
S 4 Faith Smith Jr. Two double-doubles (assists and digs) at Bobcat Classic.
OH 6 Gretchen Rudel Fr. Started all three matches last weekend in rotation or as libero.
MB 8 Alyse Whitaker RSr. Second on team with 25 kills, 2.05 per set.
OH 13 Tiyana Hallums Jr. Career high with 10 kills, 37 attacks at Montana State Aug. 26.
MB 18 Kaylie Loewen RJr. Personal best 20 kills, .531 attack percentage last Saturday.
L 3 Marit Thorkildsen Jr. Served as libero for first time in career Aug. 26 at Montana State.

