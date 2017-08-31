Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5

Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season. Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.

Salem-Keizer grabbed a 4-2 lead in the second after Kevin Rivera hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Rodriguez.

Following the big inning, the Indians took the lead for good with five runs in the next half-inning. Melvin Novoa hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

Josh Advocate (1-2) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Greg Jacknewitz (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5

    Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5

    Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

    Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.

    More >>

    Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.

    More >>

  • Ratliff's sac fly leads Spokane to 6-4 win over Salem-Keizer

    Ratliff's sac fly leads Spokane to 6-4 win over Salem-Keizer

    With the win, Spokane improved to 7-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.With the win, Spokane improved to 7-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

    Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.

    More >>

    Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.

    More >>

  • Indians score 7 in the 9th to beat Volcanoes

    Indians score 7 in the 9th to beat Volcanoes

    With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

    Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

    More >>

    Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.