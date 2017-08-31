Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5

Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.More >>
The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history.More >>
The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history.More >>
Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats. After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.More >>
Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats. After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.More >>
The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago. Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself. Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.More >>
The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago. Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself. Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
The Orioles also moved 1 ½ games ahead of the Mariners in the AL wild-card race. Minnesota currently holds the second wild-card slot.More >>
The Orioles also moved 1 ½ games ahead of the Mariners in the AL wild-card race. Minnesota currently holds the second wild-card slot.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
Heathcote played basketball at Washington State University from 1946-1949 and after his time in Pullman, he became the head basketball coach at West Valley High School from 1950-1964. Heathcote led West Valley to four state tournaments during his tenure.More >>
Heathcote played basketball at Washington State University from 1946-1949 and after his time in Pullman, he became the head basketball coach at West Valley High School from 1950-1964. Heathcote led West Valley to four state tournaments during his tenure.More >>
Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.More >>
Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Robbie Podorsky. The Dust Devils then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, while Josh Magee scored on a wild pitch in the ninthMore >>
In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Robbie Podorsky. The Dust Devils then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, while Josh Magee scored on a wild pitch in the ninthMore >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>