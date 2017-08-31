Indians win 5th straight beating Volcanoes 10-5

Spokane improved to 8-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.

Salem-Keizer grabbed a 4-2 lead in the second after Kevin Rivera hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Rodriguez.

Following the big inning, the Indians took the lead for good with five runs in the next half-inning. Melvin Novoa hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

Josh Advocate (1-2) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Greg Jacknewitz (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

