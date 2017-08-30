Former UW Husky Isaiah Thomas traded to Cavaliers

Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.More >>
The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history.More >>
Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats. After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.More >>
The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago. Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself. Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
The Orioles also moved 1 ½ games ahead of the Mariners in the AL wild-card race. Minnesota currently holds the second wild-card slot.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
Heathcote played basketball at Washington State University from 1946-1949 and after his time in Pullman, he became the head basketball coach at West Valley High School from 1950-1964. Heathcote led West Valley to four state tournaments during his tenure.More >>
Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.More >>
