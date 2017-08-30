Seahawks prepare for final preseason game against Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks (3-0) will be facing the Oakland Raiders (0-3) on Thursday in their final preseason game of the year. With only one week left in the NFL preseason, it's the last chance for teams to evaluate their players before they have to cut their roster down from 90 to 53.

The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history. Lynch was also a catalyst in the Seahawks' Super Bowl runs in 2014 and 2015.

For 37 players, this will be their last time playing for Seattle, as the NFL requires teams to cut their roster from 90 to 53 players before Sep. 2. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke at a press conference Wednesday about the difficulties of cutting players.

"The decisions are really difficult and I anticipate that. We told you, this has been one of the deepest groups we’ve had. There’s a lot of good football players here and so we’ll just try to figure it out and do the best we can and do that,” Carroll said.

Seattle will open up the 2017 regular season at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, in a rematch of the 2015 NFC Championship game.

Courtesy: ESPN.com