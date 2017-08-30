Mariners lose 5th straight falling to Orioles 8-7 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners lose 5th straight falling to Orioles 8-7

BALTIMORE (AP) - Welington Castillo went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Wednesday for their season-high seventh straight victory.
    
Schoop, Mancini and Craig Gentry also homered for the Orioles, who completed their first three-game sweep of Seattle since 2012. In this one, Baltimore fell behind 6-2 in the third inning before coming back.
    
Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats. After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.

