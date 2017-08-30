Ratliff's sac fly leads Spokane to 6-4 win over Salem-Keizer

With the win, Spokane improved to 7-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff drove in Nick Kaye with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Ratliff capped a two-run inning and gave the Indians a 5-4 lead after Kole Enright drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Indians tacked on another run in the eighth when Cristian Inoa hit an RBI single, bringing home Clayton Middleton.

Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.

Manuel Geraldo singled twice, scoring two runs for the Volcanoes.

With the win, Spokane improved to 7-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.