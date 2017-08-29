EWU soccer travels to New York for road trip

By EWU Athletics

Cheney, WASH. – The Eastern Washington University soccer team continues their longest road trip of the season with a trip to New York this week. The first game will be at Hofstra (1-2-1) in Hempstead, N.Y. on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. PT, followed by a matchup on Sept. 3 at Cornell (0-0-0) in Ithaca, N.Y. at 8:30 a.m. PT. This is the first time the Eagles will compete against either teams in program history and the matches wrap up EWU's longest road trip of the season.

Last Time Out

After opening the season with two wins at home, the Eagles took their first road trip of the season to the Montana Cup and came out 0-2 on the weekend. With the pair of losses, EWU falls to 2-2-0 on the young season. EWU fell to San Jose State 3-0 on Aug. 25 and then lost to Air Force 3-1 on Aug. 27. Senior Alexis Stephenson was the lone Eagle to score during the two competitions, with a goal against Air Force in the second half of the game assisted by Emma Vanderhyden. Senior Chloe Williams led the team with nine shots, two on goal, over the weekend. Eastern Washington outshot their opponent in both contests, but was only able to score one goal on the weekend. So far this season, the Eagles have been able to outshoot every opponent.

Big Sky Leaders

Chloe Williams leads the Big Sky in shots with 20 and in shots per game (5). Aimie Inthoulay is tied for first in the conference in assists with two, while seniors Lexi Klinkenberg and Saige Lyons are both tied for first in the league in game-winning goals with one. As a team, EWU leads the league in assists (8), assists per game (2), corners (30), goals (7), points (22) and shots (75).

All-Time Series

This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.

Knowing Your Opponent: Hofstra

Hofstra has only played three games so far this season and is 1-2-1. The Pride's two losses have come against Pittsburg and Penn State. After tying Columbia by a score of 1-1, Hofstra picked up its first win on Aug. 27 against Boston University by a final score of 2-1. Senior Kristin Desmond had the game-tying goal in both matches. The Pride also returns three of its top four goal scorers a year ago in Desmond (6 goals, 2 assists), Noriana Radwan (6 goals, 1 assist) and Madeline Anderson (2 goals, 1 assist).



Anderson was named to the 2017 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Team. The Pride was also predicted to finish fifth in the CAA this season after finishing 10-7-1 a year ago. Thursday's matchup will be the first home match of the season for Hofstra who compiled a 7-2 on their home turf in 2016.

Knowing Your Opponent: Cornell

Cornell opens its season on Aug. 31 at Syracuse before playing host to Eastern on the following Sunday. Last season, the Big Red ended the season 5-9-2 overall, good for sixth in the Ivy League. Cornell returns its top scorer from 2016 in Paige DeLoach, she scored four goals and totaled nine points last season. The Big Red is also prepping to play its first season under Dwight Hornibrook, although he has served as an assistant for Cornell since 2012.



Up Next:

On Sept. 8, the Eagles return home for the first time in two weeks to play host to local foe Gonzaga at 3:30 p.m. This match opens a stretch of seven straight home games for Eastern Washington, as they then host Cal State Northridge on Sunday (Sept. 10). All home matches are complimentary to the public as a part of the EWU Athletic Department's Eagsperience Eastern campaign.



For live tweeting during the games and more information on the soccer team, follow @EWUSoccer on Twitter.