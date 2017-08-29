EWU soccer travels to New York for road trip

After a close 16-14 victory in their season opener against the College of Idaho, the Montana Western Bulldogs are 1-0. While the Bulldogs are happy with the end result, they were anything but when it came to their offensive struggles.More >>
After a close 16-14 victory in their season opener against the College of Idaho, the Montana Western Bulldogs are 1-0. While the Bulldogs are happy with the end result, they were anything but when it came to their offensive struggles.More >>
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.More >>
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.More >>
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.More >>
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.More >>
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.More >>
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.More >>
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.More >>
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.More >>
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.More >>
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.More >>
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.More >>
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.More >>
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.More >>
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.More >>
Opening weekend was successful for the Eagles as they defeated Omaha 5-1 last Friday (Aug. 18) and shutout South Dakota 1-0 the following Sunday (Aug. 20) to open the season 2-0-0.More >>
Opening weekend was successful for the Eagles as they defeated Omaha 5-1 last Friday (Aug. 18) and shutout South Dakota 1-0 the following Sunday (Aug. 20) to open the season 2-0-0.More >>
There were only compliments being passed around after Eastern Washington University defensive units held EWU's vaunted offense without a touchdown in EWU's 72-play scrimmage Saturday at Roos Field.More >>
There were only compliments being passed around after Eastern Washington University defensive units held EWU's vaunted offense without a touchdown in EWU's 72-play scrimmage Saturday at Roos Field.More >>
Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.More >>
Mauldin is Saint Mary's and the West Coast Conference's all-time leading rebounder with 1,282 over four years and also set a SMC program record for double-doubles.More >>
The Eagles will wrap-up practices on the grass fields on Wednesday, then move to Roos Field for practices on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Eagles will have its most important scrimmage at the "Inferno."More >>
The Eagles will wrap-up practices on the grass fields on Wednesday, then move to Roos Field for practices on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday (Aug. 19) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Eagles will have its most important scrimmage at the "Inferno."More >>
Eastern Washington opens the 2017 campaign at the UNLV Tournament on Aug. 25 where they face UC Davis and Binghamton on the opening day of competition before playing hosts UNLV on Aug. 26.More >>
Eastern Washington opens the 2017 campaign at the UNLV Tournament on Aug. 25 where they face UC Davis and Binghamton on the opening day of competition before playing hosts UNLV on Aug. 26.More >>
The Eagles return quarterback Gage Gubrud who will try and bring Eastern Washington its fifth Big Sky title in the last six years. Gubrud threw for an FCS single-season record 5,160 yards in 2016 and is one of 14 returning starters for the Eagles this season.More >>
The Eagles return quarterback Gage Gubrud who will try and bring Eastern Washington its fifth Big Sky title in the last six years. Gubrud threw for an FCS single-season record 5,160 yards in 2016 and is one of 14 returning starters for the Eagles this season.More >>