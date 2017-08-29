EWU women's basketball adds Lea Wolff to 2017-18 roster

By EWU Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington University head women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller has announced the addition of Lea Wolff to the 2017-18 squad. Wolff hales from Leverkusen, Germany and will join the Eagles as a true freshman this fall.

"We are excited to have Lea join the Eagle family. She is a tough nosed player and brings some great international experience to the roster. She really has a great feel for the game, shoots the ball well and has a knack for getting in the lane," said Schuller. "I think she will fit in great with our style of play and be an outstanding student and young women for our team."

Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team. During the 2016 season, Wolff had exposure in several tournaments along the west coast with her travel team, ABC Travel Concepts, and participated in NCAA verified viewing basketball tournament.

She helped her team, the BBZ Opladen, win a U-19 national championship and place second in Germany. Wolff also led BBZ Opladen to a league championship two years in a row.

Wolff will join three other members of this season's signing class in Cailyn Francis (6-3, C, Yuba City, Calif.), Lily Perkins (5-11, F, West Covina, Calif.) and Brittany Klaman (5-11, G, Melbourne, Australia).

