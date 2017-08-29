Indians score 7 in the 9th to beat Volcanoes

With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Curtis Terry homered and had three hits as the Spokane Indians defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 9-4 on Monday.

Down 1-0 in the third, Salem-Keizer tied the game when Bryce Johnson hit an RBI single, driving in Malique Ziegler.

Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Terry hit a solo home run.

Spokane right-hander Tai Tiedemann (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Marte (2-5) took the tough loss in the Northwest League game after allowing two runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season.

