Indians score 7 in the 9th to beat Volcanoes - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians score 7 in the 9th to beat Volcanoes

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Curtis Terry homered and had three hits as the Spokane Indians defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 9-4 on Monday.

Down 1-0 in the third, Salem-Keizer tied the game when Bryce Johnson hit an RBI single, driving in Malique Ziegler.

Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Terry hit a solo home run.

Spokane right-hander Tai Tiedemann (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Marte (2-5) took the tough loss in the Northwest League game after allowing two runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season.

