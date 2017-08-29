Spokane's Jud Heathcote, who coached Michigan State to NCAA title, dies at 90

Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
Heathcote played basketball at Washington State University from 1946-1949 and after his time in Pullman, he became the head basketball coach at West Valley High School from 1950-1964. Heathcote led West Valley to four state tournaments during his tenure.More >>
Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.More >>
With the score tied at 6, Trey Mancini led off the Baltimore seventh with a single off Emilio Pagan (1-3) and Davis followed with a liner into the right-field corner.More >>
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.More >>
The right-hander, drafted second overall in the 2017 MLB draft, threw one inning in the start.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Offense was on display in full force on Sunday afternoon at Spokane Arena as Team White piled on seven goals in a 7-4 win over Team Red in the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Red-White Game capping their 2017 Training Camp.More >>
Masahiro Tanaka finally flourished under the sun, Starlin Castro had four hits and the New York Yankees took advantage of a record five errors by the Seattle Mariners in the first inning on the way to a 10-1 victory Sunday.More >>
Saturday's game would feature the Pioneer League debut of Jacob Heatherly. The left-handed pitcher was drafted in the third round of this June's MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds.More >>
New York's win sets up an important rubber match on Sunday.More >>
