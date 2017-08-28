Vandals open up 2017 season on SWX

Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.More >>
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.More >>
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.More >>
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.More >>
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.More >>
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.More >>
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>
The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.More >>
The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
Linehan threw for 3,184 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also went on to capture the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Most Valuable Player award, after leading the Vandals to a win over Colorado State.More >>
Linehan threw for 3,184 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also went on to capture the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Most Valuable Player award, after leading the Vandals to a win over Colorado State.More >>
Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.More >>
Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.More >>
The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday’s practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.More >>
The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday’s practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.More >>
The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.More >>
The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.More >>
"We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."More >>
"We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."More >>
Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style.More >>
Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style.More >>
The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.More >>
The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.More >>
Idaho returns a ton of talent from last year's squad that finished 9-4, including a huge win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Vandals, despite being one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl game in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in this year's coaches' poll.More >>
Idaho returns a ton of talent from last year's squad that finished 9-4, including a huge win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Vandals, despite being one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl game in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in this year's coaches' poll.More >>