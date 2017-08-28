Former Zag Williams-Goss announces he will play basketball overseas

Williams-Goss was drafted 55th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft

Former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss announced on Monday that he will be playing basketball overseas with KK Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia. The team announced that he has agreed to a two-year contract.

I'm very blessed to have this opportunity and looking forward to working with such a prestigious club @partizanBC!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Qc3PdFTf8x — Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) August 28, 2017

Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.

1st I want to thank the @utahjazz for giving me the opportunity to come to training camp with such a a great organization... (pt 1) — Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) August 28, 2017

However, I've decided its in my best interest to spend my first season as a professional overseas to further my development... (prt. 2) — Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) August 28, 2017

The former Zag helped Gonzaga win 37 games and make the national championship game this past season. WIlliams-Goss' season was highlighted by a Associated Press Second Team All-American nomination, as well as winning the West Coast Conference Player of the Year Award.

Williams-Goss will become the third American player on the KK Partizan roster, joining former New Mexico State point guard Ian Baker and former VCU forward Jamie Skeen.