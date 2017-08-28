Former Zag Williams-Goss announces he will play basketball overs - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former Zag Williams-Goss announces he will play basketball overseas

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Williams-Goss was drafted 55th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft

Former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss announced on Monday that he will be playing basketball overseas with KK Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia. The team announced that he has agreed to a two-year contract. 

Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.

The former Zag helped Gonzaga win 37 games and make the national championship game this past season. WIlliams-Goss' season was highlighted by a Associated Press Second Team All-American nomination, as well as winning the West Coast Conference Player of the Year Award.

Williams-Goss will become the third American player on the KK Partizan roster, joining former New Mexico State point guard Ian Baker and former VCU forward Jamie Skeen.

