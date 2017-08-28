Cooper-Scott, Saroni win in final full IRONMAN in Coeur d'Alene

After a 14-year run, Sunday marked the finale for the final full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene. In the end, two first-time winners were victorious in the last 140.6 race in the Lake City.



Mark Saroni used a strong run to cross the finish line first, winning with a time of 9:29.52. It was the 28-year old Texas native's first-ever IRONMAN race. Brazil's Jose Graca was the second man to finish, taking 9 hours and 33 minutes.



For the women, Spokane's Haley Cooper-Scott was the first to cross, with a time of 10:19.06. Cooper-Scott has competed in the full IRONMAN in Coeur d'Alene a total of eight times, and 2017 marked her first win. Kayla Kobelin took second place for the women, finishing with a time of 10:48.38.