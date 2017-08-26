Indians fall to Dust Devils 4-0

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Nick Margevicius allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-0 win on Friday.

Margevicius (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three.

In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Robbie Podorsky. The Dust Devils then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, while Josh Magee scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Demarcus Evans (0-2) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Indians were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Tri-City improved to 8-4 against Spokane this season.