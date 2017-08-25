Montana High School Sports Schedule

2017 High School Sports Schedule on SWX Montana

8/25 – Senior at Glacier FB7:00pm

8/26 – Capital at West VB 1:30pm

Helena at West VB 5:30pm

8/29 – Bozeman at Capital VB 7:00pm

8/31 – Bozeman at West FB 7:00pm

9/1 – Coeur d’Alene at CV FB 8:00pm (no MT football that night)

9/7 – Capital at Butte FB 7:00pm

9/8 – Skyview at Senior FB 7:00pm

9/14 – Hardin at Central VB 7:00pm

9/15 – Hardin at Central FB 7:00pm

9/22 – Helena at Capital FB 7:00pm

9/28 – Senior at Skyview VB 7:00pm

9/29 – Belgrade at Central FB 7:00pm

10/5 – CMR at Butte VB 7:00pm

10/6 – Capital at West FB 7:00pm

10/7 – Bellgrade at Central VB 2:00pm

10/10 – Skyview at Senior VB 7:00pm

Florence at Loyola VB 9:00pm (delayed)

10/12 – Senior at West VB 7:00pm

10/13 – CMR at Flathead FB 7:00pm

10/19 – Butte at Skyview FB 7:00pm

10/20 – Florence at Loyola FB 7:00pm

10/26 – Glacier at Flathead FB 7:00pm

10/27 – Senior at West FB 7:00pm



Q: Can the games be seen live on my phone or tablet?

A: Games broadcast on SWX can be seen via the WATCH SWX app for iOS and Android (free). However, you must be within the designated viewing area to see the live programming. More information about our apps, including download information, can be seen here: http://www.swxrightnow.com/story/16618316/wireless-apps