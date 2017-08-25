Zags and SMU play to a 1-1 draw

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's soccer team remained unbeaten with a 1-1 draw against SMU at Luger Field Thursday.

The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.

The Bulldogs' Maddie Kincaid scored her first goal of the season, and second of her career, in the 39th minute. Jodi Ulkekul played a ball in the box, which the SMU keeper deflected to the feet of Kincaid who drove it into the net.

Gonzaga held off SMU (1-0-2) until the 79th minute, when Lauren Guerra connected with Claire Oates off of a corner kick. Oates headed a ball in the box to the far post for her second goal of the season. The Mustangs had a 12-6 advantage in corner kicks.

Catie Brown made nine saves for SMU, while the Zags' Isabel Jones stopped five shots.

Gonzaga travels to Portland State (0-1-0) for its first road test of the season Sunday. Start time in Hillsboro, Ore., is scheduled for 3 p.m. Live video and stats will be available on GoZags.com.