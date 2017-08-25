Zags and SMU play to a 1-1 draw

The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.More >>
The Zags finished ninth in the 2017 WCC Preseason Coaches Poll, seven points behind Loyola Marymount for eighth and 12 above San Francisco in 10th.More >>
Opening weekend was successful for the Eagles as they defeated Omaha 5-1 last Friday (Aug. 18) and shutout South Dakota 1-0 the following Sunday (Aug. 20) to open the season 2-0-0.More >>
Mata'afa, a native of Lahaina, Hawaii, earned All-Pac-12 second team honors last season after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks.More >>
The Washington State football team will begin the season with a No. 24 ranking in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll, released Monday. The Cougars' are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and it marks the third time in the history of the Associated Press poll.More >>
There were only compliments being passed around after Eastern Washington University defensive units held EWU's vaunted offense without a touchdown in EWU's 72-play scrimmage Saturday at Roos Field.More >>
The Montana Grizzly defense might have stolen the show last week in the first scrimmage of fall camp. But the offense would not be denied Saturday as they racked up 24 first downs and nearly 400 yards of total offense.More >>
Gonzaga will host preseason No. 8 BYU from Luger Field in a meeting that will have first-year GU head coach Chris Watkins facing his former school.More >>
The Zags are unbeaten in their last five season-openers, dating back to the 3-1 win over South Dakota in 2012. GU beat Nevada in Hawaii in last season’s opener, 1-0.More >>
Wiltjer, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets last season, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. He also averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 35.9 minutes in 22 contests for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.More >>
Santangelo hand-picked a fellow sharpshooter in Parker Kelly, who was a standout basketball player at Gonzaga Prep in high school and at Eastern Washington in college. More recently, his team won the coveted Elite Men's Championship at Hoopfest this summer.More >>
Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18.More >>
The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.More >>
Karnowski ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.More >>
Kiara started in 56 of her career 126 games, and was on the court for 97 Gonzaga wins. She became the 17th member of the 600-rebound club finishing with 651, 10th all-time.More >>
