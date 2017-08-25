Inoa hits walk-off single, Spokane beats Tri-City 4-3

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.

Jonah McReynolds scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The Dust Devils tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Luis Almanzar hit a two-run single.

Reliever Alex Eubanks (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over two scoreless innings. Fred Schlichtholz (4-2) retired one batter by strikeout in the Northwest League game.

Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled twice in the win.