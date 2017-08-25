Inoa hits walk-off single, Spokane beats Tri-City 4-3

Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Seattle is coming off a series win over the Atlanta Braves and now currently posts a 65-63 record, sitting one game back from the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card standings.More >>
Seattle is coming off a series win over the Atlanta Braves and now currently posts a 65-63 record, sitting one game back from the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card standings.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (10-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.More >>
Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (10-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.More >>
After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.More >>
After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.More >>
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.More >>
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
Nick Markakis put the Braves ahead in the fourth, leading off with his eighth homer of the season against Marco Gonzalez (0-1), yet another replacement starter in Seattle's injury-plagued rotation. Markakis added a run-scoring single in the fifth.More >>
Nick Markakis put the Braves ahead in the fourth, leading off with his eighth homer of the season against Marco Gonzalez (0-1), yet another replacement starter in Seattle's injury-plagued rotation. Markakis added a run-scoring single in the fifth.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues.More >>
The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.More >>
Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.More >>
Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>