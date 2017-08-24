Mariners prepare for series with Yankees as AL Wild Card race heats up

The Mariners continue to battle in the American League Wild Card race, as they begin a three-game series in New York on Friday against the Yankees. This series will be the first time players around the MLB can wear nicknames on the back of their jerseys as a part of the Players Weekend initiative.

Seattle is coming off a series win over the Atlanta Braves and now currently posts a 65-63 record, sitting one game back from the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card standings. The Mariners will have a tough task, as they will be going up against the Yankees who lead the AL Wild Card standings with a 68-58 record. New York has won seven of their last ten games including a sweep over their crosstown rivals - New York Mets. The AL Wild Card race is beginning to heat up as the Mariners have only 34 games left in the 2017 regular season.

Courtesy: MLB.com

The Mariners will continue their road stretch against the Orioles beginning on Aug. 28, before heading back to Safeco Field on Sep. 1 for a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.