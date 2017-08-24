Eagles to close preseason camp with scrimmage on Friday

By EWU Athletics

Before they can get to the real thing, the Eagles are going to the simulators.



The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage is 5:05 p.m., with fans invited to attend free of charge.



"We're going to simulate game-like conditions as much as we can, starting with the pre-game meal at 1 o'clock," said first-year head coach Aaron Best, who opens his head coaching career at Texas Tech on Sept. 2. "Everything from that point on is going to simulate a Saturday."



Best says the scrimmage will consist of 60-70 plays, and feature players still fighting for a spot on the travel squad and depth chart. Many of the team's veteran players will sit out while the coaching staff gives reps needed to Eagles on both sides of the ball still needing work.



"Most of the snaps will be taken by players who we are truly still evaluating, and players who still need work," said Best. "There will be players held out due to what we know is going to happen on Saturdays – we feel comfortable in what they've accomplished thus far in their careers. But that isn't a ton of guys -- most of those will be on defense because we have only one senior letterwinner on offense."



Special teams will also see some live looks, enabling the Eagles to react to the ebbs and flows of a normal game. Eastern's units are under the direction of new special teams coordinator Heath Pulver.



"We want to continue the pace of play during the scrimmage, so we'll try to find times where we can get special teams on and off the field like a game," explained Best. "We don't want to disrupt the pace of play, but hopefully we'll have upwards of 10 special teams plays. I'll talk with Coach Pulver to get a feel for which units we want to emphasize, and it may not necessarily be the No. 1 unit – it could be the twos. All hands are on deck."



The scrimmage will be an opportunity for Eastern's offensive squads to atone for a touchdown-less 72-play scrimmage a week ago. Eastern's defense was sensational, intercepting four passes and holding the offensive units to three field goals and a 3.7 average per play.



"It will be less situational football and more of just 'let's play," added Best, whose team returns to Roos Field for its home opener on Sept. 9 against five-time FCS champion North Dakota State. "Hopefully we'll see some magic on both sides of the ball."



With six starters back on both sides of the ball, Eastern returns a total of 51 letterwinners. Included are 25 on defense, 22 on offense and four on special teams.



Eastern opens against a Texas Tech squad which finished 5-7 overall a year ago. The Red Raiders, coached by Kliff Kingsbury, were 3-6 in the Big 12 Conference last year to tie for sixth.



"We're taking 20-25 minutes out of practices now, will put it to rest Friday and Saturday and then come back and hit it full-fledged on Sunday," said Best of his team's early preparations for TTU and its productive offense. "We are preparing for Texas Tech in bits and pieces, but not too much because we still have some work to do on the Eagles. But we have the Red Raiders on our plate."



The Eagles are ranked fifth in the preseason STATS NCAA Football Championship preseason top 25 rankings, and were one notch higher in the poll of coaches. EWU's finished 12-2 and a perfect 8-0 in the Big Sky Conference a year ago and ended the year ranked fourth in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. Eastern advanced to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons, and 12th playoff berth overall.