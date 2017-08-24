Indians beat Dust Devils 8-7, closing gap in NWL standings

Indians now 1.0 GB in the Northwest League North standings

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.

Chris Seise singled four times for Spokane.

Down 4-0 in the second, Spokane cut into the lead when Curtis Terry hit a three-run home run.

After Spokane added four runs, the Dust Devils cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Justin Lopez hit a solo home run and Felipe Blanco scored on an error.

The Indians tacked on another run in the sixth when Clayton Middleton drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Miguel Aparicio.

Tri-City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kelvin Melean scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to cut the Spokane lead to 8-7.

Alex Speas (1-6) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tri-City starter Will Stillman (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Josh Advocate retired the side in order for his fourth save of the season.

Lopez homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Dust Devils. Melean singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Tri-City is 7-3 against Spokane this season.