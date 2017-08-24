Indians beat Dust Devils 8-7, closing gap in NWL standings - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians beat Dust Devils 8-7, closing gap in NWL standings

Indians now 1.0 GB in the Northwest League North standings Indians now 1.0 GB in the Northwest League North standings

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.

Chris Seise singled four times for Spokane.

Down 4-0 in the second, Spokane cut into the lead when Curtis Terry hit a three-run home run.

After Spokane added four runs, the Dust Devils cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Justin Lopez hit a solo home run and Felipe Blanco scored on an error.

The Indians tacked on another run in the sixth when Clayton Middleton drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Miguel Aparicio.

Tri-City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kelvin Melean scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to cut the Spokane lead to 8-7.

Alex Speas (1-6) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tri-City starter Will Stillman (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Josh Advocate retired the side in order for his fourth save of the season.

Lopez homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Dust Devils. Melean singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Tri-City is 7-3 against Spokane this season.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians beat Dust Devils 8-7, closing gap in NWL standings

    Indians beat Dust Devils 8-7, closing gap in NWL standings

    Indians now 1.0 GB in the Northwest League North standingsIndians now 1.0 GB in the Northwest League North standings

    Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.

    More >>

    Austin O'Banion homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Spokane Indians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Sounders continue unbeaten streak after tie with Whitecaps

    Sounders continue unbeaten streak after tie with Whitecaps

    Courtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFCCourtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFC

    Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (10-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.

    More >>

    Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (10-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.

    More >>

  • Mariners beat Braves, now two games over .500

    Mariners beat Braves, now two games over .500

    Mariners are now 65-63 on the seasonMariners are now 65-63 on the season

    After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.

    More >>

    After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.