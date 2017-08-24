Sounders continue unbeaten streak after tie with Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Fredy Montero scored for third time in two games against his former team and the 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps salvaged a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.



Montero tied it in the 64th minute, moments after Whitecaps midfielder Tony Tchani was sent off for a second yellow card.



The Colombian striker took a feed from substitute Alphonso Davies and slotted it past Stefan Frei from close range for his 11th goal of the season. The 16-year-old Davies fought off a defender before finding the unmarked Montero.



On loan to Vancouver (10-9-5) from his club in China, Montero scored twice in the Whitecaps' 2-1 home victory over the Sounders in April. He played for Seattle from 2009 to 2012,



Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (10-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)