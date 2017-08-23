Mariners beat Braves, now two games over .500 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

ATLANTA (AP) - Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, lifting the Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Wednesday night.
    
Cano had two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring in the third.
    
Kyle Seager added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Dan Winkler.
    
After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.
    
David Phelps (4-5, 2-1 AL) recorded two outs in the seventh after coming off the disabled list. Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs - including three strikeouts in the ninth - for his 29th save in 33 chances.

