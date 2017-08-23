2017 Spokane Chiefs training camp rosters announced - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

2017 Spokane Chiefs training camp rosters announced

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Wednesday team rosters for their 2017 training camp, which will begin on the ice at Spokane Arena on Thursday.

Click here to view camp rosters.

This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies. By hometown, camp attendees are from: Alberta (18), Saskatchewan, British Columbia (10), Washington (6), Manitoba (3), California (2), Iowa (2), Minnesota (2), Arizona (1), Nevada (1), Slovakia (1) and Texas (1).

Returning 2016-17 Chiefs, by team:

Team Sawyer – D Luke Gallagher, D Matt Leduc, F Jaret Anderson-Dolan, F Hayden Ostir, F Rykr Cole, D Dalton Hamaliuk

Team Ryan – G Donovan Buskey, D Jeff Faith, F Ethan McIndoe, F Kailer Yamamoto, D Jake Toporowski, D Ty Smith, F Riley McKay, F Eli Zummack

Team Johnson – G Dawson Weatherill, D Tyson Helgesen, D Nolan Reid, F Riley Woods, F Taylor Ross, F Hudson Elynuik

