2017 Spokane Chiefs training camp rosters announced

The downtown home of the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals now will be called Capital One Arena.

Washington's Verizon Center will become Capital One Arena

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, addressed the media Thursday regarding the ongoing inquiry about ticket sales for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout on Aug. 26.

Longtime NHL coach, general manager Bryan Murray dies at 74; worked in league for 35 straight years.

Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plows into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville.

The Latest: 3 arrested in connection to violent clashes

NHL's Red Wings mull legal action to stop white nationalists from using team logo at Virginia rally.

Red Wings denounce use of logo at white nationalist rally

The Edmonton Oilers have signed center Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $8.5 million.

College hockey's top player is an NHL free agent after former Denver University defenseman Will Butcher allowed a deadline to pass to sign with the Colorado Avalanche.

Butcher has talks with 5 NHL teams since becoming free agent

The three major professional sports teams based in the Tampa Bay area say they have "dedicated funds" to help remove a Confederate monument from the city.

The Boston Red Sox's owner John Henry told the Boston Herald that he is "haunted" by the racist legacy of former owner Tom Yawkey and that he welcomes renaming of Yawkey Way in front of the ballpark and offices.

Red Sox owner wants to rename Yawkey Way for David Ortiz

All camp events at Spokane Arena throughout the weekend are free and open to the public.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Wednesday team rosters for their 2017 training camp, which will begin on the ice at Spokane Arena on Thursday.

Click here to view camp rosters.

This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies. By hometown, camp attendees are from: Alberta (18), Saskatchewan, British Columbia (10), Washington (6), Manitoba (3), California (2), Iowa (2), Minnesota (2), Arizona (1), Nevada (1), Slovakia (1) and Texas (1).

Returning 2016-17 Chiefs, by team:

Team Sawyer – D Luke Gallagher, D Matt Leduc, F Jaret Anderson-Dolan, F Hayden Ostir, F Rykr Cole, D Dalton Hamaliuk

Team Ryan – G Donovan Buskey, D Jeff Faith, F Ethan McIndoe, F Kailer Yamamoto, D Jake Toporowski, D Ty Smith, F Riley McKay, F Eli Zummack

Team Johnson – G Dawson Weatherill, D Tyson Helgesen, D Nolan Reid, F Riley Woods, F Taylor Ross, F Hudson Elynuik

