EWU soccer prepares for first road trip of season at Montana Cup

By EWU Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team is readying for the first road trip of the season as they travel to Missoula, Mont. to compete in the Montana Cup. The Eagles take on San Jose State on Friday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT and Air Force on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. PT. The trip opens Eastern's longest road swing of the season, which includes four matches over the next two weeks.

Last Time Out

Opening weekend was successful for the Eagles as they defeated Omaha 5-1 last Friday (Aug. 18) and shutout South Dakota 1-0 the following Sunday (Aug. 20) to open the season 2-0-0.

A handful of Eastern Washington players collected goals in the first two games. Five different Eagles scored goals in their season debut against Omaha including junior Brenna Blaser, junior Jenny Chavez, sophomore Saige Lyons, junior Alexis Stephenson and senior Chloe Williams. Senior Lexi Klinkenberg scored the one goal in the following contest against USD.

All three goalkeepers made a debut in net for Eastern. In the first half against Omaha, sophomore Hadley Bezon represented the Eagles in goal and faced one shot in the 45-minute time frame. Freshman Kelsee Winston made her first collegiate appearance in the second half and recorded two key saves.

Against South Dakota, senior Emily Busselman started off in net for the Eagles. Winston closed out the game in the second half to help earn Eastern the first shutout of the season.

Big Sky Leaders

Right now in the Big Sky, the Eagles are leading in multiple categories. Chloe Williams is currently leading in shots (11) and shots per game (5.50). Aimie Inthoulay is tied for first in assists (2) and assists per game (1). Lexi Klinkenberg and Saige Lyons are both tied for first in game-winning goals. Rounding off the stats is Kelsee Winston who is tied for first in save percentage (1.000) and goals against average (0.00).

As a team, Eastern Washington is leading in shots (35), points (19), goals (6), goals per game (3.50), assists per game (3.50) and corner kicks (12).

Big Sky Player of the Week

After her successful performance in net during her collegiate debut, Kelsee Winston was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday (Aug. 22). The Pasco, Wash. native is currently tied for first in both the nation and the Big Sky in save percentage (1.000) and goals against average (.000).

All-Time Series

Eastern does not have a long history with either team going into competition this week. Against San Jose State EWU is 1-0-0, winning the only game 3-2 on Sept. 30, 2007 in California.

The Eagles are looking for their first win against Air Force as the Falcons lead the series 1-0-1. Last time the teams met was on Aug. 31, 2012 at the Academy ending in a 0-0 tie after double overtime.

Knowing Your Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State is looking for its first win this season as the Spartans are 0-2-0 on the season. SJSU lost to No. 24 Santa Clara by a score of 2-1 on Aug. 18 and fell 1-0 to UC Santa Barbara on Aug. 20.

The squad had high expectations entering the year as they were picked second in the preseason Mountain West Coaches' Poll among 12 teams.

Senior Dorthe Hoppius returns after leading the Spartans in scoring last year with eight goals and five assists.

Knowing Your Opponent: Air Force

Air Force (0-2-0) is also winless so far this season after losing to Denver 1-0 in overtime followed by a 2-0 loss to Big Sky's Northern Colorado. The Falcons take on Montana before the contest against EWU.

In the preseason Mountain West Coaches' Poll, Air Force was chosen to finish in 10th place.

Air Force's top returning scorer is senior Brooke Rittmann. She led the team with eleven points and tied for the team lead with four goals.

For live tweeting during the games and more information on the soccer team, follow @EWUSoccer on Twitter.