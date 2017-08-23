Dust Devils beat Indians 4-3 in walk-off fashion - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Dust Devils beat Indians 4-3 in walk-off fashion

Indians now sit 2.0 GB in the Northwest League North standings Indians now sit 2.0 GB in the Northwest League North standings

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Justin Lopez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Tuesday.

Jalen Washington scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a groundout.

The Dust Devils scored two runs in the seventh before Spokane tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Cristian Inoa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jonah McReynolds.

Tri-City starter Henry Henry went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (3-0) got the win in relief while Luis Lopez (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Tri-City improved to 7-2 against Spokane this season.

