Indians squeeze past Dust Devils 1-0

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Tyree Thompson allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Tri-City Dust Devils in a 1-0 win on Monday.

Thompson struck out three and walked two.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.

Joe Barlow (5-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Chasen Ford (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia recorded his third save of the season.

The Dust Devils were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Tri-City is 6-2 against Spokane this season.