Indians squeeze past Dust Devils 1-0

The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues.More >>
Both sides had eight hits in the game, but the Mustangs would walk six batters while Missoula walked only one.More >>
Check out the final night of highlights from the PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup!More >>
The Billings Mustangs (8-9, 26-28-1) shut out an opponent for the first time this season in a 4-0 win over the Missoula Osprey (5-12, 24-31).More >>
The team announced Fant had a knee injury and may have significantly changed Seattle's plans for the offensive line. Fant took over at left tackle midway through last season and spent the offseason reshaping his body to be stronger going into this season.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
The Sounders will try to extend their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to nine games on Sunday, which would tie a club record set back in 2011.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.More >>
Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
Miguel Aparicio scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.More >>
Ramsey Romano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday..More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 3-2.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the AquaSox's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.More >>
Pinch hitter Tyler Ratliff hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 on Monday.More >>
