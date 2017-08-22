Mariners beat Braves 6-5 in Atlanta

The game's only run was scored in the top of the seventh inning. After reaching base on an error, Austin O'Banion advanced to second on a walk by Clayton Middleton, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a single by Curtis Terry.More >>
The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues.More >>
Both sides had eight hits in the game, but the Mustangs would walk six batters while Missoula walked only one.More >>
Check out the final night of highlights from the PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup!More >>
The Billings Mustangs (8-9, 26-28-1) shut out an opponent for the first time this season in a 4-0 win over the Missoula Osprey (5-12, 24-31).More >>
The team announced Fant had a knee injury and may have significantly changed Seattle's plans for the offensive line. Fant took over at left tackle midway through last season and spent the offseason reshaping his body to be stronger going into this season.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
The Sounders will try to extend their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to nine games on Sunday, which would tie a club record set back in 2011.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
