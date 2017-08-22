Mariners beat Braves 6-5 in Atlanta - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners beat Braves 6-5 in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - Andrew Albers worked into the sixth inning for his second straight win since coming up from the minors, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
    
Albers (2-0) also had the first hit and RBI of his career - in his first big league at-bat.
    
The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues.
    
Instead, Albers was dealt to the Mariners for cash on Aug. 11. He was called up by Seattle to make a start four days later, working six strong innings in a 3-1 win over Baltimore.
    
Now, after going just over four years between major league victories, Albers has two wins in less than a week.
    
Mike Foltynewicz (10-9) has lost four of his last five starts for Atlanta.

