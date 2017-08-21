Washington State ranked No. 24 in AP preseason poll

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State football team will begin the season with a No. 24 ranking in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll, released Monday.



The Cougars' are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and it marks the third time in the history of the Associated Press poll WSU begins its campaign with a preseason ranking. The first time occurred in the 2002 season when WSU entered the preseason with a No. 11 ranking before ending with a 10-3 record and finishing No. 10. In 1952, WSU began the season with a No. 15 preseason ranking before finishing unranked in the final poll.

Prior to the 2016 season WSU received votes in the poll, but was outside the top 25. That also happened prior to the 1990 season.



The Cougars enter the 2017 season looking for its third-straight bowl appearance after winning the 2015 Sun Bowl and reaching the 2016 Holiday Bowl.

