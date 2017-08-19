Seahawks beat Vikings 20-13 in 2nd preseason game

The team announced Fant had a knee injury and may have significantly changed Seattle's plans for the offensive line. Fant took over at left tackle midway through last season and spent the offseason reshaping his body to be stronger going into this season.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
The Sounders will try to extend their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to nine games on Sunday, which would tie a club record set back in 2011.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Britt was Seattle’s starting right tackle as a rookie, playing every game for the NFC champions. He moved to left guard in 2015, then moved one more time last year to center where he had his best season, being named a Pro Bowl alternate.More >>
Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.More >>
Brock, 28, went undrafted in 2010 out of Belhaven College, and spent his entire career in San Francisco before being released this offseason. Over his seven year career, Brock has 181 total tackles, 11 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.More >>
Alonso, acquired in a trade with Oakland on Aug. 6, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 23rd of the season. He added an RBI single during a three-run fifth and also singled in the seventh.More >>
Seattle fans can grab their boxes of “BALDWIN SMACKS” starting today exclusively at participating Washington Safeway and Albertsons stores and online at www.plbsports.com.More >>
After a shaky opening drive from the defense, the Seattle Seahawks settled down and showed a bit of everything in their 48-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.More >>
Simone, who played at Skyline High School and went undrafted out of Arizona State, signed with the Seahawks after taking part in rookie minicamp as a tryout player.More >>
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.More >>
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.More >>
