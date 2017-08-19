Whatley hits walk-off homer in 11th, Spokane beats Vancouver 3-2

Indians win in walk-off fashion after Matt Whatley hits a solo HR in the 11th inning.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.

The Indians tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run.

Spokane starter Cole Ragans allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out 10 and walked three. Joseph Kuzia (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brayden Bouchey (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Terry homered and singled in the win. Whatley homered and singled.

Despite the loss, Vancouver is 8-3 against Spokane this season.