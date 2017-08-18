Mariners back over .500 with win over Rays

Matt Whatley hit a walk-off solo homer in the 11th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Friday.More >>
The Sounders will try to extend their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to nine games on Sunday, which would tie a club record set back in 2011.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 on Thursday. Austin O'Banion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Kole Enright.More >>
Britt was Seattle’s starting right tackle as a rookie, playing every game for the NFC champions. He moved to left guard in 2015, then moved one more time last year to center where he had his best season, being named a Pro Bowl alternate.More >>
Reggie Pruitt homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 6-2 on Wednesday.More >>
Brock, 28, went undrafted in 2010 out of Belhaven College, and spent his entire career in San Francisco before being released this offseason. Over his seven year career, Brock has 181 total tackles, 11 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.More >>
Alonso, acquired in a trade with Oakland on Aug. 6, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 23rd of the season. He added an RBI single during a three-run fifth and also singled in the seventh.More >>
Tyree Thompson threw six scoreless innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Eugene Emeralds in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Thompson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.More >>
